Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Don’t Move Ports Of Auckland. Build A Tunnel

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 8:59 am
Opinion: Max Whitehead

In November 2019, a working group, commissioned by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, recommended closing down most of Ports of Auckland’s operations and setting up at Whangarei’s Northport. North Shore businessman Max Whitehead believes there is a better option.

Mr Whitehead, who once provided employment-relations services to Port of Auckland, proposes that an underwater tunnel be built in the Hauraki Gulf between Motutapu and Rangitoto Islands. There would be two lanes for motor vehicles and one track for trains.

"The concept isn't mine," says Mr Whitehead. "Instead, International Ports Consultant Raoul Borley, a friend of mine, developed the idea based on what is happening overseas — a similar project is currently under construction in Norway. Mr Whitehead and Mr Borley estimate that the project would cost about $4.1 billion, considerably less than the $12 billion it would cost to transfer from Auckland to Whangarei.

He also says that apart from considerable cost savings, other benefits include:

  • remove the Ports out of the harbour and away from Public view
  • a freeing up Auckland’s inner-city and North Shore motorways to ease traffic congestion
  • a significant reduction in time taken to transport goods from the Port to Auckland industrial zones
  • reduced pollution
  • no need to uproot port employees to maintain their careers.

Mr Whitehead says that he sees immense promise in the concept. However, both he and Borley recognise the need for open discussion to garner the acknowledgement and funding they believe the project deserves for a full feasibility study.

“Regardless of whether or not the concept happens, there's no doubt that Auckland's infrastructure will shape its future. To move the Ports of Auckland would create massive disruption within our city, and I urge Auckland residents to explore all options before accepting the Working Group’s recommendation to shift to Whangarei or elsewhere.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Max Whitehead on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 