Pharmaco (NZ) Ltd Expands With Acquisition Of MedXus And Crown Dental & Medical (MCD)

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Pharmaco

Pharmaco (NZ) Limited has started 2020 with the acquisition of MedXus and Crown Dental & Medical (MCD), a Christchurch based specialist in emergency and critical care, dental, veterinary and medical products across New Zealand.

The acquisition adds a significant number of key products to Pharmaco’s current portfolio and provides an opportunity to expand its healthcare sales, marketing and distribution business.

It also means Pharmaco entering the $1bn dental services sector that is predicted to grow over the next five years1. The acquisition takes effect on 1st March 2020.

Chandra Selvadurai, Managing Director Pharmaco, says the announcement reveals Pharmaco’s appetite for expansion in the medical equipment and technology sector:

“Both companies have complementary and similar approaches, and operate in the same sectors but have different product ranges, making it a very good fit - this is an opportunity to develop and grow the access Kiwi healthcare professionals and their patients have to the best medical products in the world.

“We are proud and delighted about this announcement and its importance for our business and healthcare as a whole. We are especially excited about entering the dental market.”

Pharmaco has built a reputation as a highly professional New Zealand owned operator in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, scientific and medical product sectors. In recent years it has grown the number of global partners it represents to over 20 and boosted its product portfolio to over 2,500.

In 2013, it acquired Frontier Medical, a specialist in emergency medical care and equipment supporting fire, ambulance, police, coast guard and defence, as well as hospital-based emergency care.

MedXus is a leader in anaesthesia, critical care and emergency medicine, as well as the dental, medical, veterinary, podiatry, pharmacy and physiotherapy sectors, after it acquired Crown Dental & Medical in 2008. It represents products and services from a number of key partner brands including: Ambu A/S and Stryker Emergency Care.

Founders of MedXus Gordon Dale and Ross Gunn started the business in 1999 and are delighted the company has a bright future in very good hands:

“We have always focused on bringing the best products and services to New Zealand to ensure healthcare professionals can provide the highest quality patient care. Pharmaco is cut from the same cloth and with new ownership we are looking forward to an exciting future continuing our good work.”

Chandra Selvadurai continues by saying together the two businesses will provide greater choice and services:

“Pharmaco excels at delivering the best healthcare products in the world to Kiwis and for the last 21 years MCD has been doing the same,” he says.

“This is a significant step for Pharmaco - both businesses have a shared belief that by using the very best technologies, educated minds and caring hearts we can make a difference to patient outcomes.”

Pharmaco will employ all MCD staff as of 1st March 2020 and integrate the business over the following few months, including maintaining operations out of Christchurch, under the Pharmaco (NZ) Ltd name.

