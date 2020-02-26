Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EMA Applauds Provincial Growth Fund In Action

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Employers And Manufacturers Association

The EMA believes the $19.9m from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) which will create 150 jobs in Kawerau is just the spark needed to ignite growth in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says it is good news for EMA member businesses, who will gain confidence from the opportunities that will now be realised.

"It is excellent to see these three projects, announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones yesterday, are now going ahead after years of planning," he says.

"We’re pleased that infrastructure - particularly rail - needed to support the development of the Putauaki Trust Industrial Hub is part of the package, taking traffic off the roads and making them safer."

"This kind of investment is not just good news for businesses though, but regional New Zealand as it has huge social benefits and will bring prosperity to the whole community," he says.

The EMA is also committed to helping businesses in the Eastern Bay of Plenty succeed, working alongside the Toi EDA and the local Chambers of Commerce, and government agencies.

"The Putauaki Trust Industrial Hub project may well be the catalyst for other initiatives that make good use of the area’s natural assets, such as geothermal energy," says Mr O’Riley.

The EMA is also looking forward to further announcements from Minister Jones on Friday about additional PGF projects, particularly in the ‘golden triangle’ where its most of its member businesses operate.

