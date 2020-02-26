Thrive Fund Applications Open

Female-led North Canterbury businesses needing support to solve business issues are invited to apply for assistance from the Thrive fund set up by Real Communications director Gina McKenzie.

Ticket sales from a recent Thrive networking event have kickstarted the fund which is designed to support local businesses committed to making positive changes in the local community who need assistance to overcome a business-related challenge.

“I am really passionate about supporting our local business community and this has been a key focus of mine since starting my communications consultancy Real Communications four years ago.

“We’re also planning to hold a follow up Thrive event to learn how the recipient overcame their business challenges as a result of receiving the funding.”

One North Canterbury registered business owner will be selected by Gina and Enterprise North Canterbury to receive tailored support to overcome a business-related issue. Applications close at 5pm on Monday 16th March.

For further information and application forms please visit: https://www.realcommunications.co.nz/thrive

