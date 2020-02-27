Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Your News, Your Way – The New Zealand Herald Launches New App

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: The New Zealand Herald

It's your news, your way.

The New Zealand Herald has launched a stylish new App, giving the audience the power to personalise the way they consume the news.

The App showcases first-class journalism across the NZ Herald and NZME stable including regional titles Bay of Plenty Times, The Northern Advocate, Hawkes Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle.

The new App, available in app stores now, lets users choose between two layouts - full-view or a compact view, allowing more stories on the screen – and font sizes (large, medium, smaller).

Users can stay up to date with the news that matters to them, by choosing to receive news alerts by topics of interest – including sport, politics and business - and by locations across New Zealand. App users can also choose the location for their weather forecast.

The App features a clean new design, better presentation of visual journalism and easier navigation to find the likes of Premium, our daily quiz, videos and other special features.

“So many of our readers are accessing our journalism on the go - so a great App is as important as our award-winning papers, web and mobile sites,” says NZ Herald Editor Murray Kirkness.

“It’s a truly audience-led redesign. For instance, some current app users told us they want to adjust the font size within articles – we’ve designed it that way to make it easier for everyone.”

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs highlighted the in-house design and build of the new App. “By using the impressive software development team at NZME we’ve been able to ensure the App works seamlessly with the content creation processes embedded within our newsrooms. That gets our readers even closer to the stories they are most interested in.”

“The new App also makes it even easier for NZ Herald Premium subscribers to access the latest Premium content via a readers feed and an easy navigation tap to the NZ Herald Premium section. Further updates to the App in the coming weeks will make accessing NZ Herald Premium even easier for those who don’t yet subscribe,” said Boggs.

Premium subscribers must be signed in to see the Premium content. They can do this by hitting the profile button at the bottom right of the screen.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The New Zealand Herald on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 