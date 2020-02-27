Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes To EQC Implementation Of Government On Sold Policy Applauded

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: Claimants Reference Group

Changes to EQC Implementation of Government On Sold Policy Applauded

The Claimants Reference Group is applauding the changes being made to the implementation of the Governments ex gratia On Sold policy, following issues they raised earlier this month.

Chair of CRG, Tom McBrearty, wrote to EQC Management on February 4th, outlining concerns regarding the implementation of the policy, and in particular, the ‘full and final’ fixed price builder contracts claimants were required to enter into.

CRG member and insurance claim preparer, Dean Lester, says builders were being told by EQC to “price all risk and contingency” to their repair quotes to cover any unforeseen damage that would become known only after the work began.

“With no ability to submit “variations”, there were examples of work that may not necessarily be required, having to be costed. Examples include recladding or consequential damage that may or may not result from relevelling. It is great that EQC has taken this feedback on board and worked with Treasury to agree a much more practical and effective way to pay reasonable costs and create an enduring resolution,” he says. Mr Lester adds that variations in building are common and expected.

“Additionally, the CRG members have heard from a number of builders who would not sign a build contract without the flexibility of being able to undertake additional work should it be required, to repair earthquake damage.”

Deputy Chief Executive of EQC, Renée Walker, thanked the CRG for their regular and detailed feedback and suggestions, and reiterated that the organisation is working hard to ensure all on-the-ground feedback is heard and acted on.

“The CRG are an excellent voice for homeowners,” says Walker. “They provide a first-hand account of how the policy is working in practice, and have made a number of suggestions that we have been able to act upon”.

EQC has received 625 expressions of interest in the on-sold policy since August 2019. The CRG would like EQC to proactively contact up to 80,000 homeowners who they believe may qualify for the On Sold programme. Tom McBrearty says with the deadline for expressions of interest is due to expire on 14 August this year; the clock is ticking.

“Overall, the CRG believes the On Sold programme is excellent,” he says. “It provides a way for stressed homeowners who are in a very challenging situation through no fault of their own, to move forward.”

The Claimants Reference Group is applauding the changes being made to the implementation of the Governments ex gratia On Sold policy, following issues they raised earlier this month.

Chair of CRG, Tom McBrearty, wrote to EQC Management on February 4th, outlining concerns regarding the implementation of the policy, and in particular, the ‘full and final’ fixed price builder contracts claimants were required to enter into.

CRG member and insurance claim preparer, Dean Lester, says builders were being told by EQC to “price all risk and contingency” to their repair quotes to cover any unforeseen damage that would become known only after the work began.

“With no ability to submit “variations”, there were examples of work that may not necessarily be required, having to be costed. Examples include recladding or consequential damage that may or may not result from relevelling. It is great that EQC has taken this feedback on board and worked with Treasury to agree a much more practical and effective way to pay reasonable costs and create an enduring resolution,” he says. Mr Lester adds that variations in building are common and expected.

“Additionally, the CRG members have heard from a number of builders who would not sign a build contract without the flexibility of being able to undertake additional work should it be required, to repair earthquake damage.”

Deputy Chief Executive of EQC, Renée Walker, thanked the CRG for their regular and detailed feedback and suggestions, and reiterated that the organisation is working hard to ensure all on-the-ground feedback is heard and acted on.

“The CRG are an excellent voice for homeowners,” says Walker. “They provide a first-hand account of how the policy is working in practice, and have made a number of suggestions that we have been able to act upon”.

EQC has received 625 expressions of interest in the on-sold policy since August 2019. The CRG would like EQC to proactively contact up to 80,000 homeowners who they believe may qualify for the On Sold programme. Tom McBrearty says with the deadline for expressions of interest is due to expire on 14 August this year; the clock is ticking.

“Overall, the CRG believes the On Sold programme is excellent,” he says. “It provides a way for stressed homeowners who are in a very challenging situation through no fault of their own, to move forward.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Claimants Reference Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 