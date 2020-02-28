Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Go with Tourism’ makes its debut in Canterbury

Friday, 28 February 2020, 11:41 am
Press Release: Go With Tourism


Go with Tourism, a new job connector and workforce development programme that matches jobseekers with tourism employers, has launched in Canterbury today – the fourth region of New Zealand to adopt the initiative.

The free online platform is being rolled out across New Zealand to support the growth of quality jobs in the tourism sector and enable businesses and candidates to easily connect around employment opportunities.

Matt Stenton Go with Tourism Programme Director is excited to kick the programme off in Canterbury.

“The region already has a fantastic tourism industry and it is only going to keep growing. Go with Tourism will work its magic in promoting great local talent to the industry and matching them with excellent employers,” he said.

Close to 100 Canterbury businesses are already signed up with the initiative. Candidates wishing to launch their career in tourism are encouraged to register today to access opportunities in the region.

ChristchurchNZ Destination Development Manager Anton Wilke said the Canterbury tourism sector was continuing to experience strong growth and employers are always keen to attract more people to roles in the industry.

“The tourism sector contributes a significant amount to the economic growth of Ōtautahi Christchurch and the surrounding regions – the city saw a 6.3 percent increase in spending by international visitors for the year end September 2019.

“Attracting and retaining the right people to the sector and supporting this growth is essential to providing a quality experience for all who visit our new and evolving city of exploration,” said Wilke.

In addition to the online platform, Christchurch will be the first city in New Zealand to host the 2020 series of the Go with Tourism Expo, held at Horncastle Arena from 9am to 3pm, on Thursday 7 May, in partnership with the New Zealand Careers Expo.

Go with Tourism offers stalls at its Expo free of charge to tourism businesses and educational institutes, providing the opportunity to engage with thousands of people looking for inspiration about future career choices. Spaces are limited, so registering in advance is advised.

Find out more about Go with Tourism at gowithtourism.co.nz

