Saturday, 29 February 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: Trafik

The Outsourced Marketing Hub – A Small Business’s Digital Lifeline

The internet is saturated. And for SMEs and start-ups, gaining traffic to their websites has become increasingly challenging. When it comes to competing against larger enterprises for potential customer attention, smaller companies have a natural disadvantage on a number of fronts:

• Fewer (human) resources

• Less time

• Less money

• Less know-how

SMEs’ general lack in these areas often means that they are less able to effectively maintain and monitor their websites (and related traffic), establish a general online presence via social media and other platforms, or accurately measure their online endeavours’ returns. They may also find it harder to gain new customer leads, turn these leads into sales, and/or keep customers coming back for more. Since for small businesses operating in the 2020 sustainability is dependent on online visibility that translates to revenue, it is vital that their websites and general online presence aid them in this aim.

While larger corporations usually have in-house teams solely dedicated to establishing and running their digital footprint, this does not mean that SMEs and start-ups have to lag behind. Indeed, many smaller companies are turning to outsourcing their digital needs to companies such as Trafik that function in the same way as bigger corporate in-house teams. This means that smaller businesses can have greater access to important relevant knowledge, and increased human and other resources, at a fraction of the cost had they employed entire teams themselves. It also means that operators of smaller businesses do not have to spend additional time trying to maintain and monitor their digital presence at the expense of other important business-management concerns.

While the definition of website design has traditionally solely been in reference to the way a website functions, how it looks, and how it appeals to users, changes in technology and how it is used by consumers and businesses alike has led to this definition expanding. For one, website design companies now tend to offer, over-and-above basic design and development, assistance and development of online marketing, trend analysis, search engine optimisation, search engine advertising, social media game plans, and results tracking. Companies like Trafik also offer their clients relevant case studies to provide a roadmap for their marketing and design strategies. They also develop specific teams dedicated to effectively developing, implementing, and monitoring digital packages that meet clients’ needs.

If you’re an SME or start-up who feels overwhelmed by the requirements of the competitive digital space, or if you seem to be failing to translate your digital efforts into actual, consistent, and sustainable sales, it might be time to consider finding a web design company with whom you can collaborate. If you, like many other small businesses know that you lack the resources, time, and know-how to draw, maintain, and generate new customer attention, stop trying to navigate the digital sphere alone and access those missing links through outsourcing your digital requirements to those in-the-know.


