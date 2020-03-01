Two Players Share Record $50 Million Powerball Prize

Two lucky players from Auckland have just won a $25.1 million share of tonight’s record-breaking $50 million Powerball jackpot.

The lucky players won Powerball First Division outright to take home a $25.1 million share of the historic jackpot.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. Each prize is made up of $25 million from Powerball First Division and $111,111 from Lotto First Division.

“Kiwis all over the country have been dreaming what they would do if they won Powerball and now two lucky players are about to find out. The champagne is on ice and we are ready to celebrate with New Zealand’s newest big winners,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Seven other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after winning a $111,111 share of Lotto First Division. The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Tai Ping Auckland MyLotto Auckland Greerton Lotto Tauranga Greenmeadows New World Napier Levin New World Levin On the Spot Tapanui Tapanui Balclutha Bookshop Paper Plus Balclutha

But the winning doesn’t stop there. In tonight’s Strike Must Be Won Draw, the $1 million jackpot was shared by three players who each take home $333,333.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Blagdon Four Square in New Plymouth, Milton Night n Day in Milton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

While winners around the country are celebrating following tonight’s draw, community groups around New Zealand will also be seeing the benefit.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities – it’s why we’re here. With 100 percent of Lotto NZ’s profits helping support over 3,000 good causes around the country, every ticket bought helps make a real difference in Kiwi communities,” said Marie.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of tonight’s winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

