Update On COSL Prospector Protest Action

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: OMV

Overnight the protest action against the COSL Prospector drilling rig (which is under contract to OMV) off the south coast of Taranaki has ended.

The two people who illegally boarded the rig yesterday morning are now being given medical and welfare support by the COSL Prospector crew and will shortly be returned to the mainland.

OMV New Zealand diverted considerable resources to dealing with the illegal protest such as support vessels and medics to ensure the safety of the protestors.

Medics and safety experts were lowered to the protestors yesterday evening to check on their wellbeing, and offering the option to move to a safer location for their own safety.

Overnight as the conditions deteriorated the protesters abandoned their position and were given accommodation, hot drinks and food, and full medical support to ensure their welfare.

OMV continues to offer support and has offered to assist the protestors with family or support measures once safely back on the mainland.

OMV continued to work with the offshore regulators throughout the incident.

OMV New Zealand respects people’s right to lawfully and peacefully protest. However, this was clearly a pre-planned ill-prepared illegal protest that put at risk the safety of the protestors and OMV staff and contractors.

Given the clear illegal nature of this action OMV will be issuing trespass notices and expects regulators and relevant New Zealand authorities to take further action against the individuals involved.

