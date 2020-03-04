Updated Version Of Broadband Map NZ Website Launched

InternetNZ is pleased to announce that a new version of the national broadband map website launched today.

The revamped Broadband Map NZ provides more accurate data on wireless Internet availability in New Zealand. Users can compare different technologies on the same map, meaning they can now see fibre, cable, ADSL, VDSL, and wireless coverage at a specific location.

Additionally, the new website provides improved performance, enhanced design and user experience.

More than half a million people have visited the website over the last four years to learn about Internet options at their address and to get connected to the Internet.

InternetNZ Commercial Director David Morrison says the new version of the site positions the Broadband Map NZ as a platform that will continually reflect the state and evolution of Internet coverage in New Zealand.

"With the coverage information we receive from data providers, we are able to paint a comprehensive picture of broadband availability in New Zealand both now and in the future," says Morrison.

The map is also a powerful tool for identifying the gaps in Internet coverage in the country and improving digital inclusion.

"InternetNZ believes that all New Zealanders should be able and empowered to participate online and benefit from the Internet", says Morrison.

"We aim to inspire concrete improvements in this area, making sure the Internet is available for all New Zealanders."

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says "The Broadband Map NZ’s ability to showcase Internet access data is a big step towards realising InternetNZ’s vision of an Internet that is open, secure and for all New Zealanders."

You can visit the Broadband Map NZ site at https://broadbandmap.nz/

