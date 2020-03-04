Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Updated Version Of Broadband Map NZ Website Launched

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Internet NZ

InternetNZ is pleased to announce that a new version of the national broadband map website launched today.

The revamped Broadband Map NZ provides more accurate data on wireless Internet availability in New Zealand. Users can compare different technologies on the same map, meaning they can now see fibre, cable, ADSL, VDSL, and wireless coverage at a specific location.

Additionally, the new website provides improved performance, enhanced design and user experience.

More than half a million people have visited the website over the last four years to learn about Internet options at their address and to get connected to the Internet.

InternetNZ Commercial Director David Morrison says the new version of the site positions the Broadband Map NZ as a platform that will continually reflect the state and evolution of Internet coverage in New Zealand.

"With the coverage information we receive from data providers, we are able to paint a comprehensive picture of broadband availability in New Zealand both now and in the future," says Morrison.

The map is also a powerful tool for identifying the gaps in Internet coverage in the country and improving digital inclusion.

"InternetNZ believes that all New Zealanders should be able and empowered to participate online and benefit from the Internet", says Morrison.

"We aim to inspire concrete improvements in this area, making sure the Internet is available for all New Zealanders."

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says "The Broadband Map NZ’s ability to showcase Internet access data is a big step towards realising InternetNZ’s vision of an Internet that is open, secure and for all New Zealanders."

You can visit the Broadband Map NZ site at https://broadbandmap.nz/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 