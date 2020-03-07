Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) And Travel: Contact Your Airline, Travel Agent And Insurer

Saturday, 7 March 2020, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman

Insurance & Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO), Karen Stevens, says check with your airline, your travel agent and your travel insurer before you cancel, change or make travel plans.

“At the IFSO Scheme we’re receiving a lot of calls from people wanting to change or cancel their travel plans because of the Coronavirus situation, but they’re concerned about insurance,” says Karen.

Cover-More CEO, Bruce Morrison, adds travel insurers appreciate the patience of customers, as many are inundated with enquiries, and service desks are doing all they can to accommodate increased questions.

“The first thing we advise is to check with your airline, your travel agent or your cruise operator as many of these providers are doing what they can to assist with options. Then check with your travel insurer to ask about your options and clarify what insurance cover you may have.”


“Most travel insurers have issued travel advisories on their websites specifying the cover they offer and the restrictions on this cover since Coronavirus became a known event in late January,” says Karen. “The advisories will be updated as the situation changes, so keep checking.”

“It’s vital to also check the Government’s travel advisory site: www.safetravel.govt.nz – advisory levels will continue to be updated so keep checking this site too.”

“All travel insurance policies are different, so it’s important to check and understand your own policy, as the following general observations may not apply to your cover.”

  • In general, travel insurance is intended to cover unexpected events. The date you purchased your insurance is likely to be relevant for this reason. If an event (such as a public health emergency or a natural disaster) has been widely reported in the media, it is a known event, and no longer unexpected. Note, medical cover for travellers is still being provided by some insurers despite this being a known event.
  • Broad exclusions normally apply for global pandemics or epidemics. Some travel insurance policies contain an exclusion for the threat of a pandemic.
  • Travel insurance is not designed to cover ‘disinclination to travel’. This could be relevant if you choose to cancel your travel because you feel unsafe, but there are no travel warnings or advisories about your travel destination. Note, some specialised cover, such as cancellation-for-any-reason cover, is available and should be discussed with insurers and travel agents.
  • Some insurers have specified the date on their websites after which there will be no cover for coronavirus-related claims.

Karen says if you’re booking travel, make sure you’re well informed about your options, and your cover, and purchase travel insurance as soon as you purchase your flights. “Even if cover is restricted for Coronavirus, travel insurance still offers cover for other unexpected events.”

For health and prevention guidance, see: www.health.govt.nz

www.ifso.nz

The IFSO Scheme resolves complaints about insurance and financial services. Our service is free and independent.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 