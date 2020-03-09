Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Uber Pet launching tomorrow

Monday, 9 March 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Uber

Uber’s constantly imagining new ways to meet the needs of all riders, even those with four paws and a tail. So we’re excited to announce we’re piloting a new type of ride - Uber Pet!

Launching tomorrow in Auckland, Uber Pet is specifically designed for pet lovers. This new product gives riders peace of mind that their much-loved companions will be welcomed along for a comfortable and reliable ride.

Not only is it a win for pet owners, Uber Pet also provides drivers who stay opted in to pick up furry friends with another opportunity to earn more. Uber Pet trips will attract a $5 ‘pet fee’ on top of the standard fare.

So next time you’re on your way to a pet-friendly pub, heading home from the vet, or on your way to doggy yoga - you can rest assured there’s a convenient way for both you and your furry friend to get from A to B at the push of a button.

And if riders and drivers like Uber Pet - we’ll roll it out nationally as a ‘paw’-manent option!

How Uber Pet works
• Uber Pet will be available in Auckland as a separate product in the Uber app. Simply request the Uber Pet product to be matched with a driver who is eligible and willing to transport you and your furry family member.
• During the trial Uber Pet trips will attract a $5 surcharge
• If you’re travelling with a service animal, you should continue to select your regular Uber option. Assistance animals are legally allowed to go everywhere their owner goes.

