Fiordland Trails Trust And St John’s New Ambulance Station Set To Benefit From Cruise-for-a-Cause

Monday, 9 March 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Real Journeys

The Fiordland Trails Trust and St John’s new Central Otago ambulance station are set to benefit from Real Journeys annual Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser this year.

All proceeds from the Fiordland Trails Trust’s Doubtful Sound Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser will go towards the construction of the second leg of the new Te Anau to Te Anau Downs multi-purpose trail, which is being managed by the Trust.

Fiordland Trails Trust Chair Dr Stephen Hoskin says he’s delighted to have been chosen as the charity for Real Journeys’ Cruise-for-a-Cause in Doubtful Sound this year. “We’ve managed to raise over a million dollars to build and maintain the current 24km of the trail, but it gets harder and harder to pass the hat around in a small community. Being selected for this fundraiser gives the Trust a chance to offer an iconic trip with a few twists so it can appeal to locals as well as supporters further afield.”

The Trust plans to give the overnight cruise a pirate theme with on-board entertainment that will include live music from Te Anau local - George Garden. “A quality lunch before the start of the trip will be provided and a lucky few will get to purchase a scenic helicopter flight to West Arm, followed by a mystery tour, before joining the others for the journey to Doubtful Sound. With all this, combined with the beautiful setting and Real Journeys renowned catering, we’re confident people will have an amazing experience,” says Dr Hoskin.

Real Journeys’ second Cruise-for-a-Cause, held in Milford Sound, will help fund St John’s new ambulance station in Cromwell.

St John’s South Island Region Trust Board Otago representative Robert Miller says, “St John is absolutely thrilled to be selected as a recipient of this year’s Cruise-for-a-Cause and we are looking forward to putting on an entertaining and memorable overnight cruise in Milford Sound for our supporters.”

Miller says all funds raised from the cruise will help St John build a state-of-the-art ambulance station in Cromwell. “St John selected Cromwell as its base to meet the growth presently being experienced in the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago regions. Secondly, as part of our research and analysis around the impact of a major event like an Alpine Fault magnitude 8 earthquake, we identified the need to reinforce our support and response by building an ambulance station designed to withstand a magnitude 8 seismic event and continue to be fully functional until outside help can arrive.”

The Cruise-for-a-Cause is held every year at the start of the overnight cruise season on the Fiordland Navigator in Doubtful Sound and Milford Mariner in Milford Sound. Real Journeys dedicates the first cruise of the season as a fundraiser and invites applications from charitable or not-for-profit organisations. The vessels, crew, three-course dinner, breakfast and water activities – are all provided by Real Journeys at no cost. The organisation sells the tickets and keeps 100% of the proceeds. This year, over twenty organisations applied for the Cruise-for-a-Cause.

The Fiordland Trails Trust Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise-for-a-Cause is held Saturday 29 August 2020. To support the Fiordland Trails Trust contact jocelyn@fiordlandtrails.nz or find out more at: https://www.realjourneys.co.nz/ds-cruise-for-a-cause 
 

