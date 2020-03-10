Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maxine Elliott Appointed New CEO For Paymark

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 10:36 am
Press Release: Paymark

Paymark is delighted to announce the appointment of Maxine Elliott, currently Paymark’s Chief Product & Marketing Officer, as the company’s new CEO.

Maxine joined Paymark in 2017 after more than 14 years in the telco sector where she was most recently CEO at Vocus NZ Ltd. With a solid experience, strategic mindset, and strong focus on growth, Maxine is well positioned to further accelerate Paymark’s success.

“I’m extremely honored to be appointed CEO of Paymark, and look forward to the challenge of guiding the company through the opportunities ahead in the dynamic industry we’re in. As New Zealand’s most experienced fintech start up, one of my key focus areas will be to keep momentum and further develop our strong culture of development and delivery”, Maxine says.

Paymark is responsible for more than 70% of New Zealand’s EFTPOS transactions, with over 100,000 terminals attached to the Paymark network around the country. The acquisition of Paymark by Ingenico Group in 2019 also opened up new opportunities for the company.

“As part of the Ingenico Group family, Paymark is now able to access world leading technology and combine it with our decades of experience here in the New Zealand market. This opens up great opportunities for us and our customers, and will enable us to take the next step in our growth journey”, says Maxine.

Maxine will take on her new role as CEO for Paymark now in March. She is replacing Liam O’Reilly, who successfully guided the company through the acquisition and integration of Paymark by Ingenico Group.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Paymark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 