‘Bringing Brand New Zealand Home’ At AgriFood Week 2020

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 4:56 pm
Press Release: CEDA

New Zealand AgriFood Week is enlisting several international thought-leaders to address the Week’s 2020 theme, ‘bringing brand New Zealand home.’

The week-long series of events, workshops and forums across the Manawatū covers the intersection between agriculture, science, food and technology and runs from March 16 to 22.

Adding international perspective to some of New Zealand’s biggest agri-food challenges is Dr Jessica de Koning, a rural sociologist from Wageningen University speaking on strengthening rural communities in the face of regulatory and environmental challenges. Joining her at one of the Week’s headline events, the Our Food Our Future session presented by AgResearch, is the World Wildlife Foundation’s Global Commodity Manager for Beef Ian McConnel, who will be speaking on the roadmap to achieving shared sustainability goals.

Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) Board member Sue Foley says the 2020 theme is a reflection of the challenges and opportunities uncovered at last year’s near sell-out event. “Some of the strongest insights from the 2019 Week focussed on ‘bringing brand New Zealand home’. We’ve built a powerful brand reputation globally, but what do Kiwis think about the sector and how do we build pride, understanding and participation here, where it counts the most?”

The week-long series of events features forums, workshops, networking functions and more, says Foley. “Every year we bring leaders and decision makers across the agrifood sector to the Manawatū to ask the hard questions, showcase great work and connect with each other to drive agrifood innovation forward. 2020 will be no exception”.

Farmers, foodies and industry professionals can now purchase tickets to several headline New Zealand AgriFood Week events via the website and are encouraged to follow the event’s Twitter feed for updates, articles and event recaps.

Headline events for New Zealand AgriFood Week 2020 include:

· ASB Perspective 2025 (18 March) – a regular sell-out, the all-female industry leader’s roundtable returns to discuss ‘bringing brand New Zealand home’.

· AgResearch Presents: Our Food. Our Future. (18 March) – a series of international and local speakers discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead for the industry in implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

· Plate of Origin (17 March) – a gastronomic extravaganza showcasing some of New Zealand’s’ top chefs and the best of our regional food products.

· AgResearch Meat Innovation Workshop (16-17 March) – a showcase of the latest scientific developments in the meat industry.

· AgTech Hackathon (20-21 March) – A action-packed two days of hacking, caffeinating and connecting to solve one of five industry challenges.

