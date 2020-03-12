Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Medicinal cannabis industry welcomes reduced fees

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Medical Cannabis Council

Medicinal cannabis industry welcomes reduced fees for growers


Licenses for medicinal cannabis cultivation are realistic and some of the lowest in the world, according to aspiring applicants and industry representatives attending Ministry of Health workshops.

Approximately 60 people from the East Coast, Hawkes Bay and Bay of Plenty attended a Ministry of Health workshop in Gisborne on yesterday to understand the new Medicinal Cannabis Scheme that comes into effect on 1 April.

Porou Tawhiwhirangi currently works with a partner under a hemp cultivation license and is planning to apply for a Medicinal Cannabis license next month.

“After attending the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme workshop I was able to walk away from there with appreciation of the hard work from all involved in creating this scheme, licencing regulations and the information around it.”

“As a small business starting in this industry the licencing fees look expensive but these costs have dropped dramatically since the proposed fees released last year.”

Mr Tawhiwhirangi has been working with a group of young people near Ruatoria to teach them cannabis cultivation skills but just as importantly how to operate within a highly regulated environment for legal cultivation.

Also attending the workshop was Manu Caddie, President of the New Zealand Medical Cannabis Council (NZMCC), an industry association of nearly 30 companies.

“It is great to see the Ministry of Health listened to the sector when we said the license fees were too high. They have to recover the costs of the new scheme from industry, and they have been able to spread those costs across a larger number of expected licenses” said Mr Caddie.

“Compared to other jurisdictions where it can cost at least $100,000 just to apply for a license, New Zealand is very affordable.”

A basic cultivation license will cost around $8,000 regardless of how many plants are produced.

Ministry of Health officials said they expected only a small number of medicine manufacturing licenses to be granted but a large number of cultivators to become suppliers to manufacturing companies.

NZMCC have been providing feedback to the Ministry of Health on technical aspects of the regulations from an industry perspective and have provided support and advice to help members get ready for the new Scheme.

The new medicinal cannabis regulations come into effect on 1 April 2020.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Medical Cannabis Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 