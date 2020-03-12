Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Telco Industry Keeping Up With Demand For Data

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) welcomes the Commerce Commission’s Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report released today which confirms that the telecommunications industry is responding positively to New Zealanders’ demand for access to high quality and world class telecommunications services.

The report shows that the industry is meeting consumer demand for increased data, with consumption of mobile data rising 35% percent compared to 2018 levels and broadband data rising 21%.

“Data consumption continues to increase and the industry has responded by investing in its networks and making capacity available,” said Geoff Thorn, TCF CEO.

The Commission’s report shows that the majority of Kiwis households now access the internet via fibre, as opposed to a copper connection, with 880,000 homes and businesses connected to the fibre broadband network. Connections via alternative technologies have also increased.

“It is clear that Kiwis are taking advantage of the opportunity to choose a connection technology which is best for them and which provides them with flexibility in the way they work and play,” said Thorn.

“Despite the increased demand for data, New Zealand broadband speeds are still improving with our fixed line broadband speeds well above the OECD average.”

The competitiveness of the New Zealand industry is evident in the pricing of these services, with ultra-high broadband users able to access unlimited data at high speeds for far less than the OECD average.

“It is clear that consumers are benefiting from high levels of investment by the industry which is providing them with the flexibility to choose how they wish to connect. No matter how they connect, they are able to access increased amounts of data at competitive prices and faster speeds,” said Thorn.

About the TCF

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) was established in 2002. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications industry in New Zealand, collaboratively developing key industry standards and codes of practice that underpin the country’s digital economy. Our objective is to actively foster cooperation among the telecommunications industry’s participants, to enable the efficient provision of regulated and non-regulated telecommunications services.

TCF Members include: 2degrees, AWACS, Chorus, DTS, Enable Networks, Kordia, Northpower Fibre, NOW, Spark, Symbio Networks, Trustpower, Ultrafast Fibre, UnisonFibre, Vector Communications, Vocus Communications and Vodafone. Huawei are General Associate members.

