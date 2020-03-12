Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Announcing Auckland’s Top Good Food Businesses

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

Alcohol-free spirits. Vegetable mince. Niuean honey. Glass bottle milk vending. These are the winners of the 2020 Auckland Good Food Boost competition.

The Good Food Boost seeks out the top up and coming ‘good’ food businesses. The four winners will receive free expert help and mentoring from some of Auckland’s top foodies, starting later this month.

The competition has been run by the Sustainable Business Network (SBN) and Auckland Events, Tourism and Economic Development (ATEED) for six years. This year there were a record 21 entries and the judges were impressed by the both the range and calibre.

This 2020 winners are:

Ecology & Co: social enterprise and artisan producers of distilled alcohol-free spirits, consciously crafted in New Zealand.

Olive and Ash: producers of plant-based whole foods including activated raw organic granola and vegetable mince (Vince).

Niue Honey Company: social venture adding value to organic honey imported from Niue and helping safeguard the future of all honey bees globally.

Glass Bottle Milk: milk vending machine service for supermarkets and cafes that aims to reduce single use plastics.

This year’s expert mentors are:

Megan May, Chef and owner, Little Bird Organics

Paul Johnston, Supply Chain and Distribution Manager, Life Health Foods NZ

Martin Yeoman, Founder and Strategic Partner, The Enthusiasts (a strategic and creative brand communications practice)

Chris Morrison, Co-founder, All Good Organics and Karma Cola

James Griffin, General Manager Projects and Advisory, Sustainable Business Network


Holly Leach, Projects and Advisory at SBN says: “Good food means considering more than just the bottom line of profits. It’s thinking about where food comes from, how it’s grown and made and where it goes: to the consumer and if it’s going to be food waste.

“These products and services are part of the solution to restoring our food system to one that is more resilient, healthy, diverse and environmentally and socially-responsible.”

Pam Ford, ATEED General Manager Economic Development says that as Auckland’s economic development agency, ATEED is keen to support Auckland food and beverage entrepreneurs and small businesses given the role they play in the regional economy. In Auckland, the food and beverage sector employs more than 32,000 people.

“This year the range of products was outstanding and showed the diversity of the Auckland food and beverage offering as well as the high level of innovation that is now commonplace from our food producers. With increased competition in the sector, food and beverage businesses are responding well to consumer demand for high-value nutrition products that reflect the move toward increased health and vitality. We are seeing a positive response to sustainability and climate change.

“We’re glad to partner with the Sustainable Business Network on the Good Food Boost in a programme that enables Auckland businesses to grow in a sustainable way, gain recognition, and make connections to extend product reach and access new market opportunities.”

