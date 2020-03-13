Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Verde named MYOB NZ Partner of the Year

Friday, 13 March 2020, 11:38 am
Press Release: Verde

Verde named MYOB NZ Partner of the Year, secures Marketing Excellence Award


Auckland headquartered enterprise solutions provider Verde has added to its trophy cabinet after being named the New Zealand MYOB Partner of the Year at a gala event recently held in the Gold Coast. The company also demonstrated the value of actively promoting solutions including Greentree and Advanced by winning the Marketing Excellence Award.

“These awards reaffirm our business strategy is on the right track as we deliver on our vision to help customers be more successful and unleash their full potential,” says CEO Penny Boland.

The New Zealand MYOB ERP Partner of the Year award recognises excellence across business development, growth, marketing and most importantly, customer service. The Excellence in Marketing goes to the partner generating the most MYOB sales through local marketing efforts in New Zealand.

The accolades aren’t the first for Verde, either. In 2018, it received the Marketing Excellence award, and in 2019 Verde won the Customer Excellence Award.

Boland says above anything else, the awards reflect Verde’s dedication to its own staff, many of whom have been on board for a decade or longer. “Our philosophy is focused on creating positive outcomes for people, both within our organisation and for our customers, so the award is recognition of the work our team puts in every day to make a difference for customers and the wider MYOB community,” she notes.

Among the initiatives Verde has introduced for staff members is the approach and supporting technologies known as the ‘Modern Workplace’. By enabling remote working, Verde has boosted productivity and staff morale by delivering flexibility which allows most members of the small team to work whenever and where-ever convenient.

“It’s not hard to understand what does and what does not motivate people. Being stuck in traffic or even stuck in any one location can be frustrating; we all have lives to live, children to raise and responsibilities outside of our work. It takes a leap of faith but trusting our people and working together means we get more done in less time. It’s reciprocal – we look after everyone, and they look after Verde and our customers,” Boland explains.

She adds that through looking after every staff member, there is complete confidence that they will do their best for the company and its customers. “The purpose of every business, including our own, is the creation and delivery of value for individuals, customers and society itself.”

A recent Net Promotor Score survey confirms Boland’s view, with multiple customers expressing satisfaction with their engagement with Verde. Comments include [Verde is an] ‘Excellent partner to work with. They really get to understand your business’, ‘Easy to deal with, very responsive’, ‘Great systems and great knowledge. Joy to deal with’.

Marketing manager Juanita Potgieter says that from an employee’s perspective, the team at Verde are accustomed to going the extra mile. “We do that not because we have to, but because we want to. We love what we do and are genuinely proud to be here.”

Broadly responsible for securing the Marketing Award, she adds, “I’m only successful when my team is; the award is thanks to the effort of the whole team and the recognition that we’re a partner of choice.”

Boland says the company’s approach to marketing reflects its approach to the delivery of ERP solutions. “We’re focused on understanding unique customer needs and the creation of lasting relationships based on mutual respect and value creation. Modern technology is all about efficiency – but efficiency is all about helping people to things better. And that remains our focus and our mission today and into the future.”


About Verde
Verde has been helping New Zealand businesses succeed for more than 20 years. Verde has built solutions for over 150 companies in a variety of industries throughout New Zealand. It has a range of speciality services for larger businesses and can scale with an enterprise as it grows and has more
challenging requirements. Verde also provides ongoing support and is committed to continuing investment in innovations that help business owners and managers deliver growth, productivity and
success.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Verde on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 