2019 A Solid Year For Tractor And Machinery Sales But 2020 Brings Uncertainty
Tractor and farm machinery sales were down on 2019
compared to 2018 but hopefully 2020 will see previously
deferred purchase decisions realised, says Tractor and
Machinery Association (TAMA) president John
Tulloch.
TAMA statistics showed that
during 2019, overall machinery sales were 4382 units
compared to 4531 of all types sold in
2018.
Mr Tulloch said as these units
included everything from $1000 sprayers through $500,000
harvesters, it was more useful for meaningful comparisons to
focus on the key machinery areas of grass and forage
harvesting. These sales were 1787 units in 2018 compared to
1665 units last year: a decline of about 6.8%. In turn there
were 4007 tractor sales in 2019 compared to 4640 in 2018, a
drop of 13.6%.
“Anything over 4000
tractor units is still a respectable result and showed we
had a pretty solid year. And certainly within the machinery
sector, we had a better year than many were expecting
considering the conditions.”
These
conditions included uncertainties around government policy
on water quality and emissions plus challenges in obtaining
finance as banks beefed up their equity
reserves.
2020 was also shaping up to
be another year of uncertainty with the unknown effects of
the coronavirus and a general election. COVID19 could affect
buyer confidence and there may be some impact on sourcing
components from China although this had not yet
occurred.
“We just don’t know the
actual impact yet. It could end up being positive as New
Zealand is known as a safe country for food production. We
have stringent and well-recognised food safety systems so
could be seen as a preferred supplier. But only time will
tell.”
Mr Tulloch said the North Island
drought conditions would have an effect on farmers although
contractors might have a good season as feed reserves have
been used up, requiring restocking. Farmers in Westland,
Southland and Otago were also suffering after a wet, cold
spring followed by summer
flooding.
“The reduction in value of
dairy company shares is also suppressing the mood and
sentiment of dairy farmers even though the predicted payout
of $7+ is still quite positive.”
With all
these factors it was hard to forecast how the tractor and
farm machinery industry would fare by year end, he
said.
“I would like to think that this
coming season might give us a slight increase because some
farmers and contractors have deferred purchasing so
there’s some pent-up demand to
realise.
“Many are saying ‘let’s wait
and see’ but by the time they decide it could be too late
to purchase in 2020.
“Factory lead times are becoming longer as the machinery becomes more complex and technical. People need to order much earlier now to ensure their order can be imported in time so it’s important they make the buying decision sooner not later.”