Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2019 A Solid Year For Tractor And Machinery Sales But 2020 Brings Uncertainty

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: Tractor and Machinery Association

Tractor and farm machinery sales were down on 2019 compared to 2018 but hopefully 2020 will see previously deferred purchase decisions realised, says Tractor and Machinery Association (TAMA) president John Tulloch. 
 

TAMA statistics showed that during 2019, overall machinery sales were 4382 units compared to 4531 of all types sold in 2018. 
 

Mr Tulloch said as these units included everything from $1000 sprayers through $500,000 harvesters, it was more useful for meaningful comparisons to focus on the key machinery areas of grass and forage harvesting. These sales were 1787 units in 2018 compared to 1665 units last year: a decline of about 6.8%. In turn there were 4007 tractor sales in 2019 compared to 4640 in 2018, a drop of 13.6%. 
 

“Anything over 4000 tractor units is still a respectable result and showed we had a pretty solid year. And certainly within the machinery sector, we had a better year than many were expecting considering the conditions.”
 

These conditions included uncertainties around government policy on water quality and emissions plus challenges in obtaining finance as banks beefed up their equity reserves. 
 

2020 was also shaping up to be another year of uncertainty with the unknown effects of the coronavirus and a general election. COVID19 could affect buyer confidence and there may be some impact on sourcing components from China although this had not yet occurred. 
 

“We just don’t know the actual impact yet. It could end up being positive as New Zealand is known as a safe country for food production. We have stringent and well-recognised food safety systems so could be seen as a preferred supplier. But only time will tell.”
 

Mr Tulloch said the North Island drought conditions would have an effect on farmers although contractors might have a good season as feed reserves have been used up, requiring restocking. Farmers in Westland, Southland and Otago were also suffering after a wet, cold spring followed by summer flooding. 
 

“The reduction in value of dairy company shares is also suppressing the mood and sentiment of dairy farmers even though the predicted payout of $7+ is still quite positive.”
 

With all these factors it was hard to forecast how the tractor and farm machinery industry would fare by year end, he said.
 

“I would like to think that this coming season might give us a slight increase because some farmers and contractors have deferred purchasing so there’s some pent-up demand to realise.
 

“Many are saying ‘let’s wait and see’ but by the time they decide it could be too late to purchase in 2020.
 

“Factory lead times are becoming longer as the machinery becomes more complex and technical. People need to order much earlier now to ensure their order can be imported in time so it’s important they make the buying decision sooner not later.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tractor and Machinery Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 