Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New ‘app’ To Help Farmers Manage Weeds

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 1:08 pm
Press Release: AgResearch

Farmers can now measure and, as a result, better manage weeds on their property with the help of a phone app developed by AgResearch.

The ‘Grassland Cover Estimator App’ provides an estimate of the percentage of a paddock that is occupied by a weed. This enables the productivity lost due to the weed to be calculated and used in a cost-benefit analysis for a proposed control operation.

The App was launched in February and AgResearch Principal Scientist Graeme Bourdt said it will have broad appeal among a wide variety of users working directly or indirectly in the pastoral sector, including farmers, regional council biosecurity officers, rural professionals, farm advisors, scientists and students.

“The app has already been downloaded by 45 users across New Zealand, China, UK, France, Germany, USA and Canada.”

Dr Bourdt said the feedback from farmers had so far been very positive.

“The catalyst for developing the app came from a Sustainable Farming Fund weed management project that I am involved in led by Golden Bay dairy farmer, Corrigan Sowman.

“We’ve been comparing different management tactics for giant buttercup in on-farm field experiments with a view to developing a decision support system for management of this weed.

“It’s a simple-to-use but powerful, enabling measurement of the cover of any component of a natural grassland or sown pasture including any weed, desirable pasture plant, diseased plants, bare ground etc. The app keeps track of ‘present’ and ‘absent’ observations made by the user and uses this data in a method known as ‘Step-point Analysis’ to calculate the percentage of the paddock that is covered by the weed or other component of interest. The app also enables the data to be exported for more detailed analysis including, for example, mapping of the cover estimates for the paddocks on a farm.”

The precision and accuracy of the cover estimates generated by the app are the subject of an ongoing collaboration between AgResearch and Prof. Joe Neal, a weed science extension specialist at North Carolina State University. The results from this study, involving data collection in pastures and simulation modelling, will inform sampling protocols for using the app and will be published in an international weed science journal.

Dr Bourdt said there’s already been significant interest from other external stakeholders in New Zealand to further develop and expand the capabilities of the app. The app is available, free to use, on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from AgResearch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 