Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZALPA Statement: Latest Developments

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: NZ Air Line Pilots' Association

In regard to today’s developments on the effects of the COVID-19 virus pandemic on the aviation industry, New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) President Captain Andrew Ridling said:

“We expect many New Zealand-based pilots who work for both Qantas subsidiaries, Jetconnect Ltd and Jetstar, to be affected by Qantas’ announcement today of its total international capacity reduction of 90 per cent from the end of March to at least the end of May 2020. We also expect Virgin to soon make a similar announcement.

“In addition to our 1520 Air New Zealand pilots, since the escalation of the COVID-19 virus issues NZALPA has been consistently working closely with executive teams of our members’ employer companies to minimise any redundancies and keep our highly skilled workforce available in New Zealand.

“This includes looking after the interests of our 127 Jetconnect and 81 Jetstar members.

“NZALPA have also been informed by Virgin, who have 208 New Zealand-based pilots, that they will be making an announcement in the next 24 hours. We expect a substantial capacity reduction.

“Meanwhile, NZALPA understands that a portion of the $600 million dollar ‘aviation package’ announced by the Minister of Finance this afternoon as part of the COVID-19 economic statement will go into border security measures, we are currently seeking more information from the Government on this initiative and look forward to hearing more detail about the intention of this funding later in the week.

“NZALPA represents the majority of New Zealand’s pilots and nearly every Air Traffic Controller. Our executive and management continue to urgently and actively represent the need of our members and their families at the Government, industry and company levels.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Air Line Pilots' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 