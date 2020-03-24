Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Banking Services Open During Level 4 Lockdown

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 2:41 pm
Press Release: NZ Bankers' Association

All key banking services will remain available to customers during the alert level 4 lockdown the New Zealand Bankers’ Association confirmed today.

“During the lockdown banks will balance managing public health requirements with the need to keep essential banking services available,” says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

“Cash will be available at ATMs, payments systems will function as usual, and financial advice and credit applications will be available.

“You will still be able to conduct banking online or on the phone.

“To help combat Covid-19 most bank branches will be closed from Thursday as the lockdown takes effect. During the lockdown banks will keep some branches open for limited hours one day a week to meet the needs of customers who cannot use ATMs, phone or online banking. This is necessary in the circumstances and subject to review.

“At this time we ask that customers do not visit a bank branch unless absolutely necessary.

“We encourage any customers who are unable to use ATMs or internet banking to call their bank to talk through their needs.

“There will be limited operations at contact centres, so please be patient when phoning your bank’s 0800 number if you cannot bank any other way.

“We encourage people to contact their neighbours to check in on their needs and help them where possible. That might include helping them talk to their bank. Please remember not to give your cards and security details to others.”

