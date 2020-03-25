Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sealord Offers Seasonal Work To People With Jobs Impacted By COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Sealord

Sealord is inviting people looking for work as a result of COVID-19 to join them for the approaching hoki season.

Hoki is one of the most sustainable and commercially valuable fisheries in New Zealand, with a market value of more than $232 million. Sealord owns 30 percent of the hoki quota and employs more than 300 seasonal workers to fill temporary land-based factory roles and jobs on-board fishing vessels from May to September.

Doug Paulin, Sealord’s Chief Operating Officer, said Sealord is a food producer and therefore its factory and vessel operations can continue for the foreseeable future. However, due to a lack of seasonal workers travelling to New Zealand, the company has been having difficulty filling roles for hoki season, Sealord’s busiest time of year.

“The New Zealand Government has advised that Sealord is considered an essential service and can continue operations, with strict safety, health and social distancing requirements being adhered to both at work and at home. As a food manufacturing business, we have always maintained a very high standard of care for our workers through our health and safety practices. Now we have introduced a raft of extra measures in response to COVID-19.

“Just some of these include increasing physical distance between employees on the assembly line in our factories, severely restricting access to our site and carrying out health and travel screening of employees and new recruits before any fishing trips depart.”

Paulin says visitors on temporary work permits have traditionally made up the shortfall in the local workforce. “This year, we have been reaching out to other industries struggling to provide work for their staff,” he says.

“It’s a good solution for all parties. We’re looking for keen, reliable people and offering options for businesses impacted by COVID-19 that want to hold on to their staff, but just don’t have the work for them at the moment.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve been in contact with the Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from the forestry, horticulture and hospitality industries,” says Paulin.

Sealord is looking for people with a range of skills, including good hand-eye coordination and the ability to stand in a production line for an eight-hour shift in the company’s grading and packaging plant. There are two shifts available for these positions, a day and an afternoon rotation that starts at 4pm. Roles for forklift operators, commercial cleaners and people with filleting experience are also available.

For more information about these jobs and how to apply, see the www.sealord.com/nz/careers/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sealord on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 