Northland Inc Staff Take Dedication All The Way To The Woolshed

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc staff are going the extra mile in their efforts to support the region’s businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The doors to The Orchard, Northland Inc’s business and events hub in Whangārei, may be closed, but the regional economic development agency remains open for business – and to help businesses in need.

Northland Inc has implemented plans for a sophisticated virtual network that allows its teams of business analysts and support staff to provide the most up-to-date information and advice as the region’s businesses come to terms with the ongoing effects of the nationwide lockdown.

In true Kiwi style, one staff member has adapted to the unprecedented conditions by transforming his rural woolshed into a scrupulously clean and highly functional home office, joining the thousands of New Zealanders now operating out of their homes. The woolshed office is one link in a chain of colleagues, working from home right across Northland in their efforts to support and sustain the regional economy.

Among the key services provided by Northland Inc during the crisis are a special Covid-19 business support helpline, funded by the national Regional Business Partner Network – the helpline number is 0800 525 001 – and a business/information collection service that will reach out to a range of industry sectors.

“New Zealand has now entered a period of isolation designed to halt the spread of Covid-19 and give our country a good chance to recover,” said Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade. “Northland Inc has mobilised its resources to support the community in any way we can.

“It’s more important than ever that we stay connected as a community and seek help, information and guidance when we need it. We are totally committed to supporting and protecting our local economy and the many commercial operations, both big and small, which have played such a pivotal part in transforming our region into the thriving place it is today.”

Reade added that Northland Inc was “engaging with key organisations to understand how we can better support the region and help it to move forward. We all realise these are extremely difficult times and we stand ready to support our community now, and into the future. It will therefore be vitally important that you follow the directions of the Government so that we can all beat this challenge”.

For up-to-date information, visit the Northland Inc website at www.northlandnz.com. If you have any business queries or concerns call the helpline on 0800 525 001 to speak to one of our advisors.

Caption: A rural Northland woolshed becomes a home office for a Northland Inc staff member, working to support the region’s economy during the nationwide lockdown

