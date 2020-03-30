COVID-19 Grief Resource for bereaved families and whānau



The Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand (FDANZ) has today posted on its website a COVID-19 Grief Resource information sheet to support bereaved families, whānau and friends who are extremely distressed that, at this time, no funerals, tangi or farewell gatherings can be held for their loved one.

It offers ideas gathered in from kiwis from right around New Zealand who understand grief and recognise how painful this COVID-19 situation must be for anyone grieving a loved one's death.

Our Funeral Directors are feeling deep concern for bereaved families and are totally committed to supporting them as best they can in this unprecedented time.

Kia Kaha Aotearoa New Zealand.



The COVID-19 Grief Resource information sheet can be viewed here: https://www.fdanz.co.nz/planning-a-funeral/covid-19-information/

