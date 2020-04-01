Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mitre 10 To Offer Essential Goods Online

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 8:53 am
Press Release: Mitre 10

Mitre 10 has confirmed with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) that it will provide a range of essential products for home delivery through its online channel from later this week.

A core offering of essential goods, such as heating, firewood, safety gear, plumbing and hardware products will be available for customers to order online and have delivered to their homes.

Mitre 10 stores around the country have been supplying trade customers for essential services, as defined by the Government, since Friday 27 March. Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief of Customer Marketing and Inspiration says Mitre 10 is pleased to extend the provision of essential goods to retail customers too.

“We are pleased to be able support our local communities by helping them access essential goods during the lockdown period. This will be increasingly important to help people prepare their homes and families for the cooler weather”.

Mitre 10 stores offering the online home delivery service have committed to follow safety protocols and processes for picking and fulfilment in line with the Government’s Level 4 requirements. The safety of the Mitre 10 team and customers remains paramount. Deliveries will be contactless, in line with government requirements.

Standard product pricing will be retained, with quantity limits applied where relevant to ensure as many people as possible can access the essential goods they need.

