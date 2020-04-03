Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

80 Percent Of NZ Trainers And Exercise Facilities Operating Online

Friday, 3 April 2020, 9:04 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Eighty 80 percent of trainers and exercise facilities in New Zealand are now operating online during the coronavirus lockdown, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie estimates.

Some clubs have comprehensive systems such as Les Mills and CityFitness while smaller exercise, pilates and yoga businesses have up to 60 classes in their online timetables, Beddie says.

“The registration body for exercise facilities and exercise professionals in New Zealand, the Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs), has more than 3500 people and 250 facilities on its database. Already hundreds of them have updated their searchable profile to indicate they offer online services. Details of these can be found at www.reps.org.nz.

“For people who belong to (closed) gyms or studios using a trainer, the best way for them to keep active is seek out their gym or studio trainer and see what they are offering online. We are encouraging people to stay home and do all their exercise from home if at all possible, other than going for a walk.

“That will not only help people stay active, but where possible by supporting the provider, it means they will be around once the lockdown finishes. While the internet may enable delivery anywhere, we are still encouraging people to shop locally online.

“For those new to exercise, it’s important to get advice on what to do from a registered exercise professional and not just a social media influencer with pretty pictures, hence the call to visit the REPs website.

“Exercise is always valuable, but right now even more so. If I was to pick just one reason right now it would be mental health. Everyone is going though extra stress, be it financial, social and significant uncertainly about the future which can lead to anxiety and, for some, depression.

“Exercise is the single most effective tool at giving your body the best ability to cope. Think of it as medicine to take for your body every day, by moving your body in different ways.

“Even just going outside for a walk helps. But for the half a million Kiwis (before the pandemic) that already go to a gym, they want a bit more than that.”

New Zealand has the highest percentage of exercise professionals registered (just over 70 percent), compared to under 20 percent in many countries with registration systems and as high as 50 to 60 percent in Australia and the United Kingdom.

“We have some of the best training systems and personal trainers in the world. We have the best and biggest group exercise organisations. Les Mills, for example, which globally operates in over 100 countries.

“We also have thousands of dedicated and highly qualified exercise professionals and hundreds of independent studios and gyms around the country that can help keep Kiwis active - seek them out online and stay active,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 