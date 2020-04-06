Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stop COVID-19 Cybercriminals In Their Tracks

Monday, 6 April 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: Advantage

Advantage and Blackberry Offer Two Months FREE Access to Endpoint Protection Platform to the Health Industry

The health industry is being specifically targeted by cybercriminals at all levels from small clinics to hospitals. With practices moving to video consultations and other forms of telemedicine, the risks are high.

Cases of ransomware have occurred in hospitals with hackers locking down systems such that patient records become impossible to access unless a ransom is paid to the criminals.

Many businesses in the industry have not had cybersecurity training and don’t have adequate systems in place.

In recognition of the temporary work scenarios that New Zealand companies are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown, Advantage and Blackberry are offering FREE access to the Blackberry Cylance endpoint protection platform for up to 2 months, to enable and secure access to corporate information. https://advantage.nz/Cylance/

This platform is an AI-based endpoint security solution that prevents breaches and provides added controls for safeguarding against sophisticated threats.

Advantage has a team available to assist with the installation despite the Coronavirus lockdown.

Blackberry Cylance:

  • Is simple to set up and can deploy to 1000’s of devices in days.
  • Can be install alongside the current antivirus software.
  • Is a lightweight agent with a small 1-2% CPU and ~60MB footprint.
  • Prevents 99%+ of attacks pre execution.

To discuss or take up this offer, please contact Advantage today on phone 0800 358 8999 or via the website. https://advantage.nz/contact/

The Advantage team is available 24/7 for incident response on security or infrastructure.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Advantage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 