Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2020 Auckland Architecture Awards Shortlist Announced

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

Sixty-four projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Auckland Architecture Awards.

Images of all shortlisted projects are available in this Dropbox.

The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Auckland Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Auckland architect Jane Aimer and including fellow architects Nicholas Dalton, Eva Nash and Stuart Gardyne, and lay juror, broadcaster Eric Young.

“Making the shortlist is a significant achievement, especially in what was a bumper year for architecture in the Auckland region,” said jury convenor Jane Aimer.

“The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design, from schools, offices and public buildings to houses and apartments,” Aimer said.

The jury shortlisted warehouses and cafés, an airport and a car showroom, a library, a chapel and a cricket club. The most remote building on the shortlist is a hut on Raoul Island.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NZIA Architecture Awards programme is sponsored by Resene.

For images of all shortlisted projects go to this Dropbox.

2020 Auckland Architecture Awards shortlist by category

Commercial Architecture 

Ethel Street Warehouses, Morningside

Fearon Hay Architects

 

Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside

Fearon Hay Architects

 

Kotiro Nui, Ponsonby

Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

 

Les Mills Transport Hub, Auckland City

Warren and Mahoney Architects

 

Manukau Road

RTA Studio

 

17 Landing Drive

JWA Architects Ltd

 

Sunderland Hangar at Catalina Bay, Hobsonville Point

Cheshire Architects and Ignite Architects

 

Te Ara Turoa, Parnell

FORMIS

 

Education

Botany Toyota

Woodhams Meikle Zhan Architects

 

Dilworth Junior Campus Sports Centre, Epsom

GHDWoodhead creativespaces

 

St Paul's College Marcellin Champagnat Building, Ponsonby

Architectus

 

The University of Auckland Faculty of Engineering / Te Herenga Mātai Pūkaha B405

Jasmax and Lab-works Architecture in association

 

Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea Redevelopment

Jasmax

 

Heritage

Hobsonville Headquarters

MAKE Architects NZ Limited

 

Saint Patrick’s Presbytery – Seismic Upgrade + Refurbishment, Auckland City

Warren and Mahoney Architects Ltd

 

Hospitality

Auckland Airport The Landing Café

RTA Studio and Material Creative in association

 

Kind Café, Morningside

Edwards White Architects

 

Housing

Bowden House, Tutukaka

Belinda George Architects and Mandeno Design in association

 

Buckleton’s Boat Shed, Tawharanui

RTA Studio

 

Fife St, Westmere

Dorrington Atcheson Architects

 

Tan House, Remuera

ARCHITECTUREPUBLIC

 

Lovers Leap, Ohaeawai

Bull O'Sullivan Architecture

 

Meyrick, Meadowbank

Mark Frazerhurst Architects

 

Parekura Bay House, Bay of Islands

Bossley Architects

 

#3, Remuera

Studio2 Architects

 

Parnell House

Stevens Lawson Architects

 

Reef House, Leigh

SGA – Strachan Group Architects

 

Takatu House, Tawharanui

RTA Studio

 

Takatu Ridge House, Matakana

D Ross Brown: Rosso Design and studio/LWA in association

 

Taumata Beach House, Omaha

Fearon Hay Architects

 

Tutukaka House

Herbst Architects

 

Upland Road, Remuera

Daniel Marshall Architect

 

Waiheke

Patterson Associates

 

Housing – Alterations and Additions

Cottage Sandwich, Pt Chevalier

Matter

 

Guthrie Robinson House, Remuera

Godward Guthrie Architecture

 

Lean on Me, Mt Eden

SGA – Strachan Group Architects

 

Lucerne House, Remuera

Godward Guthrie Architecture

 

Oneroa House, Waiheke

SGA – Strachan Group Architects

 

Pete’s Place, Pt Chevalier

Sayes Studio

 

Poured Pleats, Ponsonby

Jack McKinney Architects

 

Sawtooth Apartment, Parnell

Sayes Studio

 

Split House, Sandringham

PAC Studio

 

Takapuna Alteration

Guy Tarrant Architects

 

2 @ 4 in 1, Three Kings

Construkt Associates

 

Housing – Multi-unit

Grafton Hall

The University of Auckland Architectus

 

Hobsonville, Walter Merton Road Terraces

Construkt Associates

 

Metlifecare Gulf Rise, Red Beach

Warren and Mahoney Architects

 

Napier Lane Apartments, Takapuna

JWA Architects

 

132 Halsey, Wynyard Quarter

Athfield Architects

 

Outlook Apartments, Mission Bay

MAP (2016)

 

Royal Oak Housing Community, Auckland for The Salvation Army

Designgroup Stapleton Elliott

 

SKHY, Grafton

Cheshire Architects

 

The Grounds, Hobsonville Point

Peddle Thorp

 

340 Onehunga Mall

Brewer Davidson Architects

 

Interior Architecture

Private Office, Viaduct Harbour

Bureaux

 

Planning & Urban Design

Tāmaki Precinct Masterplan

Studio of Pacific Architecture

 

Public Architecture

Bay of Islands Airport, Kerikeri

Eclipse Architecture

 

Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangarei

Moller Architects®

 

Te Manawa Westgate Library and Multi-Purpose Facility

Warren and Mahoney Architects

 

The Chapel of St. Peter, Newmarket

Stevens Lawson Architects

 

Small Project Architecture

In Context: RTA Studio Exhibition

Andrew Barrie Lab

 

Point Wells Cricket Club

PAC Studio

 

Raoul Hut, Raoul Island

Bull O'Sullivan Architecture

 

Te Auaunga Awa–Multicultural Fāle & Outdoor Classroom, Mt Roskill

McCoy + Heine Architects

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Institute of Architects on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 