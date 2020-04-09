Get 6 months of Norton Family free

Get 6 months of Norton Family free – doing our part to keep our kids safer online





Children across New Zealand are out of school, and it’s challenging for parents working from home to manage their children’s online activity and keep an eye on just what they’re doing on the internet.

To help ease the transition, NortonLifeLock is giving away 6 months of Norton Family for free to help parents supervise their kids’ online activities, block unsuitable sites, see what websites their kids are visiting, set limits for their online time, and more.

Norton Family can be downloaded today at family.norton.com and no financial commitment or credit card is required.

© Scoop Media

