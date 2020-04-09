DLA Piper Lawyers Included In The Best Lawyers In New Zealand 2021 Edition

DLA Piper is delighted to announce the inclusion of eleven of our lawyer's in the Best Lawyers in New Zealand 2021 Edition Awards.

Now in its 12th edition, the Best Lawyers in New Zealand awards are based entirely on peer review. This peer-review methodology gives insight into the consensus opinion of leading lawyers in New Zealand, about their peers in their community and legal practice area.

The Best Lawyers listings are published in 76 countries around the world over 145 practice areas.

We would like to congratulate our New Zealand partners and senior lawyers for their areas of recognition:

Kerry Anderson: Energy Law, Natural Resources Law

Neil Beadle: Insurance Law, Maritime Law

Tracey Cross: Superannuation Law

Caroline Laband: Insurance Law

Peter Leman: Insurance Law

Justin March: Real Estate Law

Alasdair McBeth: Mutual Funds, Superannuation Law

Stephen Quinn: Environmental Law, Public Law

Laura Scampion: Labour and Employment Law

Rachel Taylor: Capital Markets Law, Mutual Funds

Martin Thomson: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

