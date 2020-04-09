Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DLA Piper Lawyers Included In The Best Lawyers In New Zealand 2021 Edition

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 3:22 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

DLA Piper is delighted to announce the inclusion of eleven of our lawyer's in the Best Lawyers in New Zealand 2021 Edition Awards.

Now in its 12th edition, the Best Lawyers in New Zealand awards are based entirely on peer review. This peer-review methodology gives insight into the consensus opinion of leading lawyers in New Zealand, about their peers in their community and legal practice area.

The Best Lawyers listings are published in 76 countries around the world over 145 practice areas.

We would like to congratulate our New Zealand partners and senior lawyers for their areas of recognition:

  • Kerry Anderson: Energy Law, Natural Resources Law
  • Neil Beadle: Insurance Law, Maritime Law
  • Tracey Cross: Superannuation Law
  • Caroline Laband: Insurance Law
  • Peter Leman: Insurance Law
  • Justin March: Real Estate Law
  • Alasdair McBeth: Mutual Funds, Superannuation Law
  • Stephen Quinn: Environmental Law, Public Law
  • Laura Scampion: Labour and Employment Law
  • Rachel Taylor: Capital Markets Law, Mutual Funds
  • Martin Thomson: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

