Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2020 Wellington Architecture Awards Shortlist Announced

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

 

Forty-three projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Wellington Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Wellington Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Wellington architect Shauna Herminghouse and including fellow Wellington architects Michael O’Brien and Shani Nelson, Auckland architect Gerrad Hall, and Wellington landscape architect Robin Simpson.

“I would like to congratulate the architects, and clients, of all the projects that made the shortlist for the 2020 Wellington Architecture Awards,” said jury convenor Shauna Herminghouse.

“The last year has been a busy time for architects in our region, and a lot of outstanding projects were submitted into the awards programme. Deciding on a shortlist was very challenging.”

Herminghouse said the awards shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design.

“We shortlisted schools and offices, libraries and bars, and many houses, including a ‘tiny house’,” Herminghouse said.

“It was particularly good to see strong entries in the multi-unit category of the awards. This is a type of housing that we badly need in Wellington, and we need it to be done well.”

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NZIA Architecture Awards programme is sponsored by Resene.

For images of all shortlisted projects go to this Dropbox.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Institute of Architects on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 