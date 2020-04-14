Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Fresh Hop Box - From Beer Jerk

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Beer Jerk

The Fresh Hop Harvest is here! Every year New Zealand celebrates one of its most exciting crops with the harvesting of Fresh Hops. This volatile plant needs to be either dried or brewed with immediately before it spoils. That’s why Fresh Hop beers are only available once a year, when farmers and brewers scramble to get their hops straight from the farms to the breweries.

Beer Jerk owner Luke White says ““The wine world has Nouveau Beaujolais Day and we have Fresh Hop Day. Beers brewed with freshly harvested wet have a completely unique profile and can only be found once a year. As with all hop-forward beers, they are best drunk as fresh as possible.”

While normally Auckland and Wellington put on incredible events to celebrate our favourite bine, this year with the COVID-19 lockdown unfortunately we can't get out to enjoy these annual beers in the same way.

Behemoth head brewer Andrew Childs says “The Fresh Hops this year have been some of the best we’ve ever had, particularly Nelson Sauvin! It’s always an awesome time of year and I’m looking forward to drinking some myself in the comfort of my living room.”

Online beer experts Beer Jerk have put together the Fresh Hop mixed case to showcase a range of exciting new season beers from some of the country's top brewers. All delivered to your door with Free Shipping!

Beer Jerk’s curator Matt Eats (who sits on the Auckland Fresh Hop organising committee) says “We thought it was a shame that people might miss out on one of the most anticipated events in the beer calendar. With a store set up to deliver mixed cases around the country we’re stoked we can still help deliver some of the Fresh Hop experience”

White continues ““We’re so happy that we’re going to be able so support our awesome independent NZ brewers and growers by getting their fresh hop beers out to every corner of New Zealand”

Featuring beers from: Garage Project, Behemoth, ParrotDog, Urbanaut, Beer Baroness, Emporium, Eagle & Sawmill

This box will be shipped week commencing 20th April.

https://www.beerjerk.co.nz/collections/mixed-cases/products/fresh-hop-2020-pre-order-10-beer-mixed-case

