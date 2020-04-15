Frucor Suntory Appoints Darren Fullerton As Chief Executive Officer

Frucor Suntory has announced the appointment of Darren Fullerton as CEO (Australia and New Zealand).

Darren has a wealth of knowledge about the beverage industry from his extensive career at PepsiCo, spanning 18 years across multiple functions. As CEO (Australia & New Zealand) for PepsiCo for a number of years, Darren brings a wealth of market and product knowledge to Frucor Suntory.

Most recently, he led Winc, a $1bn+ market leader in office products and business solutions across Australasia.

Darren says: “It’s truly an honour to be joining the Frucor Suntory team and to be able to play a part in the next incredible chapter of a business I have always had great respect for.

“Strong brands, a vibrant culture, and a thirst for success are hallmarks of most successful businesses – and I look forward to building on these inherent strengths at Frucor Suntory."

Darren starts his new role on 14 April and will be based in Sydney.

