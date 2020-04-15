Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avoparty With Avocados

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 12:54 pm
Press Release: NZ Avacado

NZ Avocado have teamed up with dinner party pop-up professionals, Kitchen Takeover, to unite separated friends and family around virtual dining tables during lockdown.

NZ Avocado and Kitchen Takeover want to help Kiwis connect with each other through food whilst they are apart, by providing the tools needed to host a virtual dinner parties at home.

#Avopartyanyway is a virtual dinner experience designed to be as heart-warming and fun as before lockdown began. Participants invite their friends, set up a video call, and get inspired by easy to follow, fun and healthy recipes.

Jen Scoular, CEO of NZ Avocado, is looking forward to seeing New Zealanders come together and connect through virtual avocado dinner parties.

“Food connects and inspires people - from recipe decisions, the preparation, right through to the enjoyment of new and exciting tastes, dishes and experiences. We want New Zealanders to enjoy that connection, even while in lockdown. And we’re doing that using the amazingly nutritious and versatile avocado as a main ingredient in three courses” says Ms Scoular.

Avocados are a versatile, healthy and delicious ingredient readily available at supermarkets. Amazing anytime, avocados are packed with 19 different vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients and all the best nutrition to help you and your family stay healthy at home.

“Essential workers across food production in New Zealand have been working tirelessly throughout the lockdown period. A shout-out for their efforts to ensure Kiwis are still able to buy and eat healthy fresh produce” says Ms Scoular.

NZ Avocado have teamed up with Kitchen Takeover, the experts at creating delectable dinner party pop-ups. Through envelope-pushing food, secret locations and award-winning chefs, they offer big-city style, edible adventures. The avocado inspired three course meal developed by Kitchen Takeover's MasterChef Shane Yardley offers healthy, unique, fun and resourceful ways to cook during lockdown based on store cupboard staples and includes options for plant-based diets.

Stacey Jones, Director and Founder of Kitchen Takeover says “If you look behind the smoke-filled cloches, secret pop-up locations and liquid nitrogen ice creams, Kitchen Takeover is really about connecting people through delicious plates of food. The onset of Covid has meant people are forced apart so what better way to bring them together than round a virtual dining table with new food experiences. Dining online might just be the way of the future so why not give it a try.”

The #avopartyanyway virtual dinner parties can be held by Kiwis any night of the week and the virtual dinner party guide and recipes can be viewed at www.nzavocado.co.nz/avopartyanyway

Kiwis have the chance to win great prizes by sharing their dinner parties and meal creations by tagging #avopartyanyway, @nzavocado and @kitchentakeove

