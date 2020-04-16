CoNZealand To Collaborate With Fantasy Network As New Membership Rates Announced

CoNZealand is pleased to announce a collaboration with The Fantasy Network to bring the 78th Worldcon to an interactive, virtual platform, say Chairs Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler.

“From panels and streaming video to informal hangouts and late-night networking, the virtual convention aims to provide members with the most fun that they can have at a convention from their home,” say Buehler and Cates.

“In addition to full access to the virtual con, attending members will be able to vote for the 2020 Hugo Awards and the 1945 Retro Hugo Awards, and for the 2022 Worldcon site selection.

“Supporting Members will receive the standard package with a souvenir book and any other souvenir items they would have received as a Supporting Member, as well as voting rights for the Hugo Awards, Retro Hugo Awards, and 2022 Worldcon Site Selection.

“As the new Adult Attending Membership rate is lower than what many people previously paid for the same membership tier, we will be offering refunds upon request from 1 May, 2020 through the CoNZealand website of the difference between what was paid for a membership and the new Attending rate,” Cates and Buehler say.

More information on the refund process will be available on the CoNZealand website shortly.

Rates

Note that all prices are in New Zealand dollars.

Adult Attending Membership $300 Unwaged Attending Membership (NZ residents only) $150 Young Adult Attending (born in or after 2000) $150 Child Attending (born between 2005 and 2010)* $75 Kid-in-tow Attending (born after 2010)* No Charge Supporting Membership $75

*Please note that this constitutes a change of age to this membership type.

The World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) is a five-day event that has been held annually since 1939 (apart from a four-year break during the Second World War). CoNZealand is the Worldcon's first visit to Aotearoa New Zealand. For more information, see www.conzealand.nz

© Scoop Media

