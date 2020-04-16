Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEEK NZ Employment Snapshot For The Week Ended 5 April 2020

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 1:01 pm
Press Release: SEEK

Janet Faulding, General Manager of SEEK NZ said “As the impacts of COVID-19 have amplified since the start of March we are sharing new job ad data posted to seek.co.nz compared to the same week in 2019. Usually we look at this data over longer periods of time but you are able to see the impacts of COVID-19 hitting the employment market have been swift and extreme.

Since the beginning of March job ads started to decline and then fell drastically in mid-March, new national job ads posted have declined by;

  • 2.4% in week ended 8 March and,
  • 9.7% in week ended 15 March and,
  • 31.6% in week ended 22 March and,
  • 75.7% in week ended 29 March and,
  • 75.7% last week, week ended 5 April.

This data is new job ads posted during a particular week compared to the same week last year, although the drop has been dramatic there are still jobs available. These are the sectors and the types of roles we are seeing being advertised on seek.co.nz:

Community services

  • Child, youth and family services
  • Community development
  • Aged and disability support

ICT

  • Engineering and software services
  • Helpdesk and IT support
  • Business systems analyst
  • Developers/programmers
  • Network systems and administration

Trades and Services

  • Automotive services
  • Building trades
  • Labourers
  • Electricians

Healthcare and medical

  • Nursing-Aged care
  • Psychology and counselling services
  • Pharmacy
  • General nursing and medical

Manufacturing Transport and logistics

  • Warehouse, storage and distribution
  • Courier drivers
  • Road transport
  • Machine operators
  • Assembly and process work
  • Pickers and packers

Below is data showing

  • New job ads compared to same week last year (Week ended April 5 2020)
  • Decline in ad posting by sector (* denotes the top 10 sectors by job ad volume)
  • Territories %age drop compared to the same week last year

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SEEK on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 