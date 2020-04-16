SEEK NZ Employment Snapshot For The Week Ended 5 April 2020

Janet Faulding, General Manager of SEEK NZ said “As the impacts of COVID-19 have amplified since the start of March we are sharing new job ad data posted to seek.co.nz compared to the same week in 2019. Usually we look at this data over longer periods of time but you are able to see the impacts of COVID-19 hitting the employment market have been swift and extreme.

Since the beginning of March job ads started to decline and then fell drastically in mid-March, new national job ads posted have declined by;

2.4% in week ended 8 March and,

9.7% in week ended 15 March and,

31.6% in week ended 22 March and,

75.7% in week ended 29 March and,

75.7% last week, week ended 5 April.

This data is new job ads posted during a particular week compared to the same week last year, although the drop has been dramatic there are still jobs available. These are the sectors and the types of roles we are seeing being advertised on seek.co.nz:

Community services

Child, youth and family services

Community development

Aged and disability support

ICT

Engineering and software services

Helpdesk and IT support

Business systems analyst

Developers/programmers

Network systems and administration

Trades and Services

Automotive services

Building trades

Labourers

Electricians

Healthcare and medical

Nursing-Aged care

Psychology and counselling services

Pharmacy

General nursing and medical

Manufacturing Transport and logistics

Warehouse, storage and distribution

Courier drivers

Road transport

Machine operators

Assembly and process work

Pickers and packers

Below is data showing

New job ads compared to same week last year (Week ended April 5 2020)

Decline in ad posting by sector (* denotes the top 10 sectors by job ad volume)

Territories %age drop compared to the same week last year

