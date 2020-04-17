Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Welcomes Level 3 Guidance For Real Estate Activity

Friday, 17 April 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has welcomed the clarity from the government regarding how businesses, including real estate organisations, can safely operate during Alert Level 3.

Today’s announcement from the Government included the following detail about the real estate profession: ‘A real estate agent can open, but people should work from home if they can. The agent can enter peoples’ homes, but not have customers in the office. You cannot run an open home…… Similarly, workers going into peoples' homes, such as furniture removers, electricians and plumbers could also return, on the basis that distancing is maintained’.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: Over the past few weeks REINZ has worked closely with the real estate profession to develop guidance on what real estate activity can occur at various levels. This guidance was provided to different Ministers on 9 April and today’s clarifications seem to line up with the material we have prepared.

“We welcome further clarification from Ministers over the coming days, in order to allow the real estate profession to support people buying or selling a home. We’re also looking for additional clarification around whether private viewings of homes and rental properties are acceptable under Level 3,” she continues.

“Once we have this additional information, we will be releasing detailed guidelines for the profession in the coming days,” she concludes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 