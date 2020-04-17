Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction Gears Up For Return To Work

Friday, 17 April 2020, 6:38 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

On Behalf of the Construction Industry Standards and Protocols Group

The construction industry is tooling up to get back to work as soon as possible, drafting a health and safety framework which will help keep workers, and the public, safe from COVID-19.

Chief Executive of Naylor Love and Construction Sector Accord member Rick Herd says, "throughout the lockdown, industry leaders have been working hard behind the scenes to pull together the health and safety information vital to getting sites safely up and running as soon as we get the green light from government."

The industry has been battling tough times in the face of the COVID-19 lockdown, with all but essential sites shut down.

"We want everyone in the supply chain to get back on their feet and do their bit to rebuild New Zealand’s economy."

"The standards and protocols that have been developed give strong assurance to our workers, government and the public that we can do this safely."

Site Safe Chief Executive Brett Murray says the industry has come together to produce this framework, and the work has involved the civil, vertical and residential sectors, as well as health and safety organisations Construction Health and Safety NZ (CHASNZ) and Site Safe.

"We want our members to be able to get back to work as quickly, and as safely, as possible. The framework that has been developed, which consists of a set of standards and a set of protocols, is in accordance with official advice and will ensure workers, their whānau, and the community are kept as safe as possible."

Industry standard-setting body CHASNZ, in consultation with industry, has developed an overarching standard to help control the risk of COVID-19.

Two protocols have been developed: one targeted at the civil and vertical sector, and the other at residential.

CHASNZ Chief Executive Chris Alderson says "the protocols developed by industry and Site Safe, and the protocols developed by the residential leaders, will sit underneath that standard and will essentially form the detailed ‘how to' guidance on managing COVID-19 risks on construction sites around the country."

With input from over 50 businesses, including some of New Zealand’s largest constructors, Civil Contractors NZ, the Vertical Leaders Group, residential leaders, SMEs and unions, the framework has been endorsed by the Construction Sector Accord and is being welcomed by those in the civil, vertical and residential sectors.

"Civil construction is going to play a massive part in getting New Zealand back up and running," Civil Contractors NZ Chief Executive Peter Silcock says.

"We need to be clear on how to keep our people and the public safe. We welcome this framework and believe it will effectively mitigate the risk of COVID-19."

The protocols and standards have been developed to recognise the challenges faced by all parts of the sector, from large contractors to small residential builders.

Registered Master Builders Association Chief Executive David Kelly welcomes the framework and says "these documents will be crucial for the many residential builders looking for guidance on what comes next and how to do their bit. This framework will help to provide some certainty for our members."

"It’s critical that everyone in the industry follows the right processes that have been agreed in this guidance. We need to demonstrate that as an industry we can work safely as no one wants to see us return to Level 4 - and that means the whole of the industry needs to work together on this."

The standards and protocols will be available for free download from today.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 