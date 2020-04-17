Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Opens Doors For Digital Marketing ELearning Courses

Friday, 17 April 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: Clickthrough SEO Auckland

In the wake of New Zealand’s Alert Level 4 lockdown period, New Zealand based digital marketing company Clickthrough has diversified to offer personalised online eLearning courses in SEO, Google Ads and Social Media Marketing.

A traditional business model for Clickthrough would be to offer classroom-style teaching sessions, incorporating all parts of search engine optimisation and social media marketing for businesses and companies.

According to Clickthrough’s Chief Motivator, Glen Maguire, that hasn’t changed. The only difference now is that the training sessions are entirely online and customised by a ‘personal trainer’ to suit each customer.

“Like many New Zealand companies, the alert level four lockdown has meant we’ve had to rethink how we continue our everyday services. Holding online SEO, Google Ads and Social Media Marketing training sessions was a natural choice the market was asking for.”

The eLearning course incorporates practical tips and advice and follow-up training from an online personal trainer. These trainers boast a vast amount of experience and will arm you with tips and tricks you can immediately apply to your business.

Glen says now, more than ever, learning search and social media marketing is crucial.

“It’s a manageable, controlled form of marketing and advertising for businesses that sees real results. It’s also something you can do yourself rather than pay someone to do for you.”

Businesses, eCommerce store can benefit from personalised eLearning courses. Everything from keyword selection to YouTube, social media, and learning how search engines work will be included in the one-on-one and group training sessions.

If you would like to know more about personalised eLearning courses, get in touch with Clickthrough Digital today. Email hello@clickthrough.co.nz or phone 0508 254 258.

About Clickthrough

Clickthrough is a digital services provider, boasting over ten years in the industry. They offer a range of custom online training courses, SEO, Google Ads management, analytics reporting and CRO, social media marketing, web copywriting, Google Analytics, and more.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Clickthrough SEO Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 