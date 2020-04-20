Business Support Network Launched For Kapiti

Local businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown can now turn to professional advisers in Kapiti for free initial advice on how to move forward as the economy enters recovery mode.

A group of local professionals have formed a business support network, sponsored by the Kapiti Economic Development Agency (KEDA), offering their services in a wide range of fields including financial and accountancy advice, human resources management, legal advice, information technology, e-commerce, supply chain management, marketing, mental wellbeing and business mentoring.

Liz Koh, Chair of KEDA, says the support from local professionals has been overwhelmingly positive. ‘I am blown away by the response we have had to this initiative. It just goes to show what a caring community we have. It also demonstrates a recognition that we are all in this together – that if we help others succeed, we will all succeed.’

Support is accessed online at www.BusinessSupportNetwork.nz which contains a directory of advisers offering help. Businesses can contact advisers directly using the contact details shown or register for free as needing help in specific areas. Resources such as key documents, important links, up-coming and pre-recorded webinars can also be found on the site, and there is a forum where businesses can discuss issues that are of concern to them. The website has been founded by KEDA member Glen Olsen, a specialist in the positive transformation of business through technological innovation.

Olsen says that once successfully established in Kapiti, he plans to roll the Business Support Network out to other regions in New Zealand, creating a nationwide support network.

