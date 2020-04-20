Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Covid-19 April 20 Update

Monday, 20 April 2020, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Kantar

At 4pm today, New Zealanders will learn whether Alert Level 4 will be lifted. The decision will follow fast-on-the heels of the Government’s announcement last Thursday about what Alert Level 3 means for Kiwis. The Government’s announcement on Thursday, and subsequent media coverage, has impacted the sentiments of New Zealanders towards Covid-19. Over the weekend, we ran our sixth survey wave to gauge the attitudes of Kiwis to the Covid-19 situation. This email summarises a few key findings; for more information about the results, or if there’s a topic you would like us to explore for your business, please contact your Kantar account lead.

Kiwis are looking forward to catching up and travelling in New Zealand

Over the weekend, we asked New Zealanders what they were looking forward to most when Alert Level 4 ends. Unsurprisingly, two-fifths (42%) said they were looking forward to entertaining friends / family / whanau at home. Some good news for local tourism: although travel outside regions still will not be permitted under Alert Level 3, over one-third of Kiwis say they look forward to travelling within NZ. Out of home dining and gathering, and out of home shopping are also high on our agendas, which will be a relief to both the hospitality and retail sectors.

More than a quarter of Kiwis believe the lockdown should be extended

Before today’s announcement, we also asked Kiwis what they believe should happen after the four week lockdown period? Nearly two-thirds said a limited range of activities and places should open again with distancing and hygiene measures in place, with over a quarter saying the lockdown should be extended until Covid-19 is eliminated.

Delivering more insights about consumers in these changing and challenging times

As part of our ongoing insights series into Covid-19, and its impact on New Zealand consumers and citizens, we will be continuing this regular update of the attitudes, opinions and behaviours of New Zealanders.

