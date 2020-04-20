Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Relief At Alert Level 3 But It’s A Long Way From Business As Usual

Monday, 20 April 2020, 4:43 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA says many Kiwi businesses will be relieved that the country is going back to Alert Level 3 next week, but there are others who will be disappointed their sector will continue to be locked down.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says the Government’s approach to allowing people to get back to business safely makes sense, and its manufacturing and construction members will be particularly pleased.

"This seems to strike a good balance between our country’s health and the economy, but people must be vigilant and stick strictly to Health and Safety (H&S) guidelines," he says.

"We know that companies with international connections got an early start on some of their crisis management and business continuity, so they’re all ready to go.

"For others, it’s now a matter of nailing down their process to be most profitable with what they can do, and ensuring their plan to keep their people safe is watertight," says Mr O’Riley.

Another large section of the EMA’s membership, the retail sector, are disappointed there are limited ways for them to work at Alert Level 3 unless it’s contactless, leaving no room for other options.

"Many are confident they can manage with one in, one out policies and other management measures such as registration, and we hope the Government is open to considering this," says Mr O’Riley.

"It may be that the review of Level 3 two weeks after it begins next Tuesday, April 28, may provide the relief the retail and hospitality sectors are seeking."

"It’s not a trade-off between public health and the economy, it’s about everyone sticking stringently to the rules, which businesses certainly will for the sake of their survival," says Mr O’Riley.

