Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Property Market Rebound Likely During COVID-19 Recovery

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 10:00 am
Press Release: Tall Poppy Real Estate

NZ property listings hit an all-time low last month as COVID-19 arrived on Kiwi shores, but an international expert believes New Zealand will follow in the same footsteps as China, with a market rebound as the virus is contained.

REINZ figures show the number of properties for sale nationally decreased by 26.7% in March to the lowest levels since records began in 2007. These figures echo Trade Me data, reporting a 18% decline in new properties listed for sale during March, compared to 2019.

Mike DelPete is an International Real Estate expert and Board Member of Tall Poppy Real Estate. He says data from international markets like China, USA, UK, and Italy provide valuable insights into the potential impact in New Zealand.

“It’s still early days, but based on all the data available, I believe New Zealand is following a similar path to China. Initially, there’s a noticeable dip in the property market for between four to six weeks, and then around two to three weeks after a lockdown begins, interest picks up.

“At the start, people are focused on their health, looking after their family, ensuring they have supplies and can work, then we start seeing some changes; they start looking online again and browsing.

“Markets then rebound. We will see a drop in the number of sales and listings as the initial response happens - somewhere between 50% to 70%, but we can also expect sales to rise as life begins to get back to normal,” says Mike DelPrete.

Michael Seymour, Tall Poppy Director, says early advice around Level 3 is promising for the industry, and will help with the rebound but says the industry needs more clarity, particularly around property viewings.

“We want to be able to safely support people to buy and sell their home during these unchartered times, and like the wider industry, we are seeking more information around the capacity for private viewings of homes.

“The market is going to experience a new normal over the coming months, and we need new processes in place to enable buying and selling. Electronic document signing capability will be a must, and our agents will be able to complete documents virtually. Most importantly though, we’re focused on making sure we can do it safely while looking after our customers, communities, and our team,” says Michael Seymour.

About Tall Poppy

Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders more $43 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates.

Tall Poppy won NZ Agency of the Year at the 2020 RateMyAgent Awards and was also a Finalist in the 2019 REINZ Awards in the Large Agency Category.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tall Poppy Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 