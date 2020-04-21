RBNZ Is Proposing The Removal Of Mortgage Loan-to-value Ratio (LVR)
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is proposing the removal of mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions in line with the Bank’s financial stability mandate, the central bank says in a statement on its website.
The key points mentioned are:
- Proposes to remove LVR (loan-to-value ratio) restrictions
- RBNZ will consult for 7-days before deciding
- Proposal is in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
- The move will help banks to keep lending
- Will monitor lending activity and feedback from retail banks over the next 12 months
- After that period, to review whether to reinstate LVR restrictions
The
NZD is little changed in immediate response
.
Here is the link to the RBNZ statement:
https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2020/04/reserve-bank-proposes-to-remove-lvr-restrictions
Current indicative levels are: