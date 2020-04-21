Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spca Announces New Retail Partnership With Pet Depot To Drive Funds

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA is delighted to announce a new retail partnership with Pet Depot – an online pet store for New Zealanders looking for convenient ways to buy food, flea and worming treatments for their cats and dogs.

The partnership is a new approach to SPCA’s ongoing need for funds as the charity faces the prospect of a $1million loss of income because of COVID-19-related financial pressures.

During lockdown, SPCA has had to postpone all in-person fundraising activities, as well as close its 56 op shops across the country, which are a hugely valuable source of income.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says: “The partnership between SPCA and Pet Depot comes at the perfect time. COVID-19 is having a significant impact on SPCA’s traditional income raising activities with op shops closed and face to face fundraising programmes currently at a standstill. We remain an essential service and our Inspectors are continuing to respond to emergencies and animal welfare complaints.”

Pet Depot Founder Ian Sutcliffe says: “At the heart of what we each do is the dedication to the health and welfare of animals across New Zealand which is why we’re pleased this partnership has come at a necessary time for SPCA. We look forward to becoming a long-term and reliable source of income for this incredible charity.”

Pet Depot launched in June 2019 and is gaining strong traction with New Zealanders. Once the start-up breaks even – which is expected within the next six to nine months – 30 percent of all profits will go directly to SPCA.

The funds raised through the partnership will go towards the running of SPCA and will help the organisation to rescue, shelter and rehome more than 40,000 injured, abandoned and abused animals each year; provide medical treatment, as well as vaccinations, microchips and de-sexing services.

“The vast array of vital services that SPCA offers to the animals couldn’t happen without the support of the generous New Zealand public. Our request to SPCA supporters is simple: if customers are looking to buy any of the products stocked by Pet Depot, we ask that they buy them here,” says Midgen.

Pet Depot has been classified as an essential service by the Government and continues to operate under Alert Level 4. A considerable number of brands stocked by the online store are not available in supermarkets, including prescription diet pet foods.

In addition, it is the only pet store in New Zealand offering customers AA Smartfuel discounts and the purchases they make will contribute to helping SPCA protect animals across the country.

To find out more information about the retail partnership between Pet Depot and SPCA, visit:

https://www.spca.nz/about/supporters-and-partners

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 