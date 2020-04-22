Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Netflix Demand Share Increasing In US And Globally Ahead Of Earnings

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 7:51 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Ahead of Netflix’s Tuesday earnings call, Parrot Analytics has found that the streaming giant has experienced steady growth in digital original demand share in both the US and globally since December 2019.

In the United States, Netflix’s share of digital original demand grew from 50.0% for the month of December 2019 to 53.9% for the month of March 2020. Early signs for April show further growth, as the service has 54.7% of US demand share as of April 13th.

Globally, the numbers are more impressive. The service grew its global share of demand for digital original content from 52.3% in December 2019 to 57.8% in March of 2020.

These numbers reversed a recent downward trend, when Netflix lost 11.2% in global demand share for digital originals from the year 2018 to 2019. While new streamers gained demand share in 2019 at the expense of Netflix, the streaming giant is now fighting back.

In the United States, Disney+ dropped from 7.9% share in December 2019 to 6.2% in March 2020, while Amazon Prime Video dropped from 10.1% to 8.6% over the same time period.

Coronavirus lockdowns along with hit releases such as Love is Blind, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and the newest season of La Casa de Papel have given Netflix a clear boost heading into the rest of 2020.

Netflix Digital Original Demand Share in the US:

December 2019: 50%
January 2020: 52.5%
February 2020: 52.3%
March 2020: 53.9%
April (1-13th) 2020: 54.7%

Netflix Digital Original Demand Share Globally:

December 2019: 52.3%
January 2020: 55.2%
February 2020: 56.1%
March 2020: 57.8%
April (1-13th) 2020: 57.7%

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
