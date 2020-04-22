Reserve Bank Considering The Removal Of LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank yesterday announced that it is considering the removal of loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on mortgages to help New Zealand’s economy recover from COVID-19.

The move would enable banks to continue lending to customers in need of support, including mortgage repayment deferrals.

The Reserve Bank has confirmed it intends to remove LVR restrictions for a period of one year until 1 May, 2021.

Feedback from key stakeholders will be collected for seven days, with a final decision to be made shortly afterwards.

Please see below for further figures and commentary.

Figures

A recent Finder survey of 2,250 New Zealanders found the average borrower owes $123,555 on their home loan.

Banks are currently not permitted to lend more than 20% of their new loans to owner-occupiers with a deposit under 20%.

They can also lend no more than 5% to investors with less than 30% equity in their property.

Reserve Bank data shows that the value of new owner-occupier loans with LVR above 80% increased from $495 million in February 2019 to $562 million in February 2020.

The value of investor loans with more than 70% LVR also increased from $354 million in February 2019 to $437 million in February 2020.

Commentary from Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand

“LVR restrictions were initially put in place back in 2013 in an attempt to mitigate an overheating property market. But what we’re seeing now is quite the opposite.

“Although buyer activity was strong during the first quarter of 2020, the market dropped to a nine-year low and sales volume fell nearly 5 percent after lockdown restrictions were announced.

“By relaxing LVR restrictions, the Reserve Bank is hoping to offset this drop in buyer demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“First home buyers will be able to get a foothold in the property market sooner, with a smaller deposit.

“Banks can also continue to support customers in need of financial assistance during this time, including those with deferred repayments.

“This will reduce the likelihood of people being forced to sell, and prevent a subsequent sharp drop in property prices,” McHugh said.

